President stresses need for urgent climate action

-accredits new Australia envoy

President David Granger (centre at right) exchanges a handshake with High Commissioner Bruce Lendon following the presentation of the Letters of Credence. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Charlene Phoenix (right in foreground) are also in the photograph. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)
Accrediting Australia’s new non-resident High Commissioner to Guyana yesterday, President David Granger stressed the need for immediate and decisive global responses to protect the environment and humanity.

Granger, performing the functions of a caretaker President, cited the raging forest fires that have gripped Australia and those that recently ravaged parts of Brazil’s Amazon forest. Granger also pointed out that Guyana is a low-lying coastal state threatened by global warming and rising sea levels.

“Climate change threatens human habitation everywhere and our global efforts must be accelerated to mitigate its impact…These adverse and extreme environmental events highlight the need for immediate and decisive global responses to protect the environment and humanity”, Granger told Bruce Lendon, the new high commissioner. Australia has often been criticised for historically not taking a stronger position  on the need to battle climate change.