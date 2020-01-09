President stresses need for urgent climate action

Accrediting Australia’s new non-resident High Commissioner to Guyana yesterday, President David Granger stressed the need for immediate and decisive global responses to protect the environment and humanity.

Granger, performing the functions of a caretaker President, cited the raging forest fires that have gripped Australia and those that recently ravaged parts of Brazil’s Amazon forest. Granger also pointed out that Guyana is a low-lying coastal state threatened by global warming and rising sea levels.

“Climate change threatens human habitation everywhere and our global efforts must be accelerated to mitigate its impact…These adverse and extreme environmental events highlight the need for immediate and decisive global responses to protect the environment and humanity”, Granger told Bruce Lendon, the new high commissioner. Australia has often been criticised for historically not taking a stronger position on the need to battle climate change.