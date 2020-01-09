Guyana News

Virginia senator, business team on visit

Virginia Senator Richard Black (3rd from left) poses with Minister Cathy Hughes (fifth from right) and the delegation in the ministry’s Colgrain House boardroom. (Ministry of Public Telecommunications photo)
A senator of the US state of Virginia, Richard Black, paid a courtesy call on Public Telecommunications Minister, Catherine Hughes on Tuesday.

A release from the Ministry said that Black was accompanied on his official visit to Guyana by Guyana-born Mayor of Purcellville Virginia, Kwasi Fraser, and a delegation of four technology and business specialists.

The release said that the visitors held a  discussion with  Hughes on the “absolute importance of connectivity and easy access to the Internet to the development of a country”.