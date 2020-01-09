Virginia senator, business team on visit

A senator of the US state of Virginia, Richard Black, paid a courtesy call on Public Telecommunications Minister, Catherine Hughes on Tuesday.

A release from the Ministry said that Black was accompanied on his official visit to Guyana by Guyana-born Mayor of Purcellville Virginia, Kwasi Fraser, and a delegation of four technology and business specialists.

The release said that the visitors held a discussion with Hughes on the “absolute importance of connectivity and easy access to the Internet to the development of a country”.