Upgrading of Vreed-en-Hoop, Stabroek ferry stellings to be completed within 3 years

Preparatory works for upgrading the Vreed-en-Hoop and Stabroek ferry stellings began last year and will continue this year with the projects expected to be completed within three years, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson has said.

He was speaking at a media briefing yesterday morning during which the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) sought to bring the public up to date with its 2019 work plan. Minister within the Ministry of Finance Jaipaul Sharma was also present.

Declaring that 2019 was the ministry’s best year since 2015, Patterson shared that the two projects are part of a waterfront development initiative funded by the Caribbean Development Bank, which allocated $80 million for the preliminary works. He disclosed that $67.1 million has already been spent on upgrades to the Vreed-en-Hoop and Stabroek ferry stellings while climate design work and feasibility studies for the new stellings have been completed. The minister said that preliminary designs will be completed in April while final designs will be done by May this year.