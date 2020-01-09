US Ambassador briefs Minister of State on voter education work

Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams yesterday received a courtesy call from the United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch at her office at the Ministry of the Presidency during which elections-related matters were discussed.

A statement from the Ministry of the Presidency said that during the meeting, Lynch informed the State Minister that her visit was primarily to brief her on the United States’ work with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) particularly in the area of voter and civic education, which was highlighted by the Commission as an area for assistance. She also spoke about the US’s participation as election observers for the March 2, 2020, Regional and General Elections.