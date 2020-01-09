Appeal Court to hear Irfaan Ali’s application for stay of fraud charges inquiry

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) presidential candidate and former housing minister Irfaan Ali’s application for a stay of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the 19 fraud charges brought against him over the sale of state lands in the ‘Pradoville 2’ Housing Scheme is expected to be heard by the Court of Appeal later this month.

This revelation was made by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Prosecutor, Patrice Henry, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court One yesterday during a hearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

According to Henry, the Court of Appeal issued a directive stating that there will be a hearing on January 23rd, to entertain Ali’s argument. He said that after the hearing, a ruling is expected. However, a date for that has not yet been set.