NIS announces pension increases

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) yesterday announced the following increases in pensions and the contributions ceiling.

These are consequent to the announcement by the government last year of a new minimum wage.

Effective 2020-01-01 (Pensions)

(1) Increase in minimum Old Age and Invalidity Pensions

The minimum rates for Old Age and Invalidity Pensions have been increased from $32,100 to $35,000 per month.

(2) Increase in minimum Survivors’ Pension The minimum rate for Survivors’ Pension has been increased from $16,050 to $17,500 per month.

Effective 2020-01-01(contribution ceilings)

 (1) Increase in the Insurable Earnings Ceiling-Monthly

The monthly Insurable Earning Ceiling has been increased from $256,800 to $280,000 per month.

(2) Increase in the Insurable Earnings Ceiling- Weekly

The weekly Insurable Earnings Ceiling has been increased from $59,262 to $64,615 per week.

The Insurable Earnings Ceiling is the upper limit on earnings that attract NIS contributions.