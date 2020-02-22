NIS clarifies recent pensions increases

Dear Editor,

The National Insurance Scheme wishes to clarify issues surrounding the recent increases to Old Age, Invalidity and Survivors’ pensions. Please be informed of the following:

The recent announcement in pension increases relate to Old Age and Invalidity pensioners who were in receipt of a minimum pension of Thirty Two Thousand, One Hundred Dollars ($32,100) as at December 31, 2019.

The new minimum for Old Age and Invalidity Pension is Thirty Five Thousand Dollars (35,000) and the Survivors Pension is Seventeen Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($17,500). All of the increases are effective from January 01, 2020 and not January 1, 2019 as is being circulated in certain sections of our society.

The effective date of the pension increases are directly related to the effective date of the new Weekly and Monthly Insurable Earnings Ceilings which are also effective from January 1, 2020.

Yours faithfully,

Dianne Baxter-Lewis

Publicity and Public Relations

Officer/ National Insurance

Scheme