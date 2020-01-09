Top GuySuCo personnel on leave at the same time

Dear Editor,

As an employee of GuySuCo, I was very surprised to learn that the top level personnel of the Corporation have proceeded on several weeks of annual leave. While I am not saying that the persons should not enjoy their leave, it is unusual that the top people would all go on leave at the same time. What is even stranger is that no one knows who is really in charge. Usually, we are informed of the personnel who are acting in the absence of the substantive office holders. I gather that the CEO has said he need not identify someone to act in his place and it appears he is managing the Corporation by remote control.

The vacation time of the Corporation’s leaders comes when we are hearing that the industry hasn’t any monies. We were aware that the CEO was representing this matter to the Government and we are unaware of whether he was successful in his representation. Of course, as an employee, I for one am deeply worried as to whether I would be able to live and maintain my family. Certainly, I, like many of my colleagues, expected that our leader – the CEO – would have been championing our cries and apprehension to the political bosses who are pulling all the strings. It seems, however, that we are left on a ship adrift in the ocean all by ourselves, while our foreign-citizen bosses have an escape hatch.

Yours faithfully,

Liebert Alleyne