Windies should consider giving Shepherd a go against Ireland

The West Indies management team might just be missing a trick by not giving young all-rounder Romario Shepherd a run against Ireland in the absence of the rested Jason Holder.

Shepherd ran the drinks during West Indies’ five-wicket win over Ireland in the first One Day International (ODI) between the two sides on Tuesday in Barbados.

His exclusion is especially strange since Holder isn’t in the squad. The latter was rested for the first two ODIs of the series and it was perhaps logical for him to be replaced by Shepherd who is a ‘like for like’ option.