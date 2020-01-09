Guyana to host Carifta Junior Chess Championships

For the first time Guyana will host the Carifta junior chess championship from April 10-13 at the Ramada Princess Hotel, Providence East Bank Demerara.

According to President of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) Frankie Farley, preparation for the historic tournament is coming along great. Farley described the body working on the project as an excellent group of people headed by John Lee who he says has significant management experience.

“We are working around the clock to make sure everything is in place since we anticipate this to be the largest ever Carifta championships in the nine-year history of the competition,” Farley stated.