Sports

NSC makes donation to chess federation for CARIFTA C/ships

Seon Erskine makes a donation on behalf of the NSC to the  Guyana Chess Federation.
Seon Erskine makes a donation on behalf of the NSC to the  Guyana Chess Federation.
By

The National Sports Commission (NSC) continues to support the development of sports in Guyana and recently sustained that mantra by donating to the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF).

The federation received a cheque of two million dollars as a contribution towards their hosting of the Easter Weekend CARIFTA Junior chess championships.

Seon Erskine – NSC’s Technical Development Officer presented the cheque to the federation’s members John Lee and  Anand Raghunauth. The latter is responsible for the coordination of the Chess in Schools initiative.