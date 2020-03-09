NSC makes donation to chess federation for CARIFTA C/ships

The National Sports Commission (NSC) continues to support the development of sports in Guyana and recently sustained that mantra by donating to the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF).

The federation received a cheque of two million dollars as a contribution towards their hosting of the Easter Weekend CARIFTA Junior chess championships.

Seon Erskine – NSC’s Technical Development Officer presented the cheque to the federation’s members John Lee and Anand Raghunauth. The latter is responsible for the coordination of the Chess in Schools initiative.