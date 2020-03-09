Millington, Gajnabi ensure Berbice retain female one-day Inter-County crown

Match winning performances from Plaffiana Millington and Shabika Gajnabi ensured defending champions Berbice retain their title in the 2020 Guyana Cricket Board/Superbet 50-over senior female Inter-County tournament after defeating Demerara by seven wickets at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground yesterday.

As the script went, Demerara at the top of the day won the toss and elected to bat. It was a decision they rued after being skittled for 104 in 41.4 overs. Only the number three batter, Latoya Smith (49) who missed out on a half-century, reached double figures.

Millington led Berbice’s bowling attack by nabbing 4-14 while Dian Prahalad (3-28) and Erva Giddings (2-19) also chipped in with economical figures.

Berbice in response coasted to 105-3 with little fuss as Gajnabi (52 not out) and Tremayne Smart (24 not out) shared an unbroken 55-run stand to culminate their championship run.