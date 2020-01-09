Albion thrash Achievers by 276 runs to book U15 final spot

Albion Permaul’s Trading and Distribution Sunday book their spot in the final of the Berbice Cricket Board/Mike’s Pharmacy Under-15 final with a 276-run win over Achievers.

Blairmont too marched into the semi-final with a four-wicket win over Rose Hall Canje.

Playing at Albion, the defending champions Achievers, arrived late and the toss was awarded to Albion who opted to bat. The hosts posted 349 in 49.4 of their 50-over quota before bowling out their West Berbice counterparts for 73 in 33.3 overs.