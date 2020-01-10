Former army captain sues over discharge

Arguing that he was unlawfully discharged from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) by the Chief of Staff to deprive him of his pension and other financial benefits, former captain Rawle Blake has sued the state.

Blake filed a lawsuit against the state for those payments and other reimbursements, as well as for more than half a million dollars in aggravated damages for breach of rights.

Stating that he knows of no other reason, the army officer contends in court documents seen by this newspaper that he was sacked because the State does not want to pay him his benefits.