Residents affected by leak from Bosai tailings pond

Two weeks after bauxite miner, Bosai was fined $1 million for waste water discharges from its tailings pond into the Kara Kara Creek, an apparent breach in the dyke surrounding the pond has led to flooding in the Linden community of Noitgedacht.

Speaking with Stabroek News a resident of the area, Denise Gordon said that at about 3 am yesterday her family woke up to several inches of water in their yard.

“I was really upset and scared. I operate a catering school and the water damaged the floor and furniture in one of the rooms. I have a lot of electrical equipment in the school and I was scared it would be damaged but my husband went to Bosai and they responded swiftly,” Gordon explained.