Jagdeo flays gov’t over flurry of contracts -Cabinet noted 54 of them in December

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has accused the APNU+AFC government of using recently approved contracts as a means to “siphon money” from the public treasury.

One such contract is that signed by the Ministry of Education for construction of the Yarrowkabra Secondary School on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway for a sum of $826.7m.

According to Jagdeo when he sees a contract for nearly a billion dollars for a school and sees who the central players are “I can put my head on a block” that there is something wrong.