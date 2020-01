Taxi driver charged with raping seven-year-old he was hired to take home

A taxi driver who allegedly raped a seven-year-old child he was hired to take home from school was remanded to prison yesterday after he was charged.

Sattish Ramkellawan, 30, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that between January 1st and February 12th, 2019, at Timehri, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of sixteen.