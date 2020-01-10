Jamaica gang leader sentenced to almost 39 years over murder of former transit official

(Jamaica Gleaner) Tesha Miller, the man convicted in relation to the 2008 murder of former chairman of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company Douglas Chambers, was yesterday sentenced to 38 years and nine months.

On the charge of accessory before the fact to murder Miller was sentenced to 38 years and nine months while he was sentenced to 18 months on the charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Both sentences will run concurrently, meaning that he will serve a total of 38 years and nine months.

Miller was on December 3, 2019, found him guilty by a seven-member jury in the Home Circuit Court.

During the trial, the Crown’s witness, a self-proclaimed former member of the Spanish Town-based Clansman Gang, said that Miller told him that Chambers’ murder was a contract killing.

He also identified Miller as the leader of the gang and outlined the hierarchy of the criminal organisation.

The former JUTC chairman was gunned down outside the company’s depot in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on June 27, 2008.