High Court bars Cricket Ombudsman from executing duties

Another twist in the tale of Guyana’s administrative cricket deadlock occurred yesterday when High Court Judge Justice Fidela Corbin granted an interim injunction barring Cricket Ombudsman Attorney-at-law Stephen Lewis from executing his duties.

The application was filed in the High Court since April 2019 by Attorney-at-Law Arudranauth Gossai on behalf of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) but a number of legal issues prevented the matter from being heard until yesterday in Georgetown.

The ruling was issued by Justice Corbin at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown where a judges’ conference is ongoing.