Western envoys call for peaceful, mature elections campaign

Following their observation of Nomination Day on Friday, the heads of the British, United States and the European Union missions here have congratulated the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for a smoothly run process and called for “a peaceful and mature election campaign.”

In a joint statement, the diplomats observed that campaigning now begins in earnest. “During this election season, we encourage all Guyanese and the leaders of Guyana’s political parties, civil society organisations, business chambers, the media, religious groups, and educational institutions to embrace the essence of unity and social cohesion as enshrined in Guyana’s Constitution. We call on all parties to campaign in the spirit of hearty and respectful competition with the ultimate goal of ensuring free and fair elections which reflect the will of the majority of the people,” the statement said.

“We also urge all parties to promote and support a peaceful and mature election campaign – one where everyone, regardless of political leanings, is able to express their views openly,” UK High Commissioner Gregory Quinn, US Ambassador Sara Ann Lynch and European Union Ambassador Fernando Ponz Cantó added.