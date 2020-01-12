ERC calls for end to elections campaign hostilities

Citing incidents of “intimidation, abuse and assault” during political party campaign activities, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) yesterday issued a call for an immediate end to hostilities in the lead up to and after the March 2nd polls, while announcing plans to re-engage the country’s political leadership on the situation.

“The Commission calls for an immediate cessation of all hostilities during and after this campaign period and reminds that the welfare of our dear country and its people is in the hands of all. So is peace, during and after the process,” the ERC said in a statement yesterday.

While ERC’s statement did not identify any specific incident, the opposition PPP/C wrote the Police Commissioner just over a week ago seeking an investigation of alleged attacks on its campaigners. Police also had cause to initiative an investigate of an incident at Laing Avenue, where PPP/C supporters were prevented from proceeding through the community in a party-branded vehicle by residents, who were abusive towards them.