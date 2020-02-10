ERC seems to lack courage to say that it is PNCR/APNU that is responsible for these hostilities

Dear Editor,

My attention was drawn to a release made by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) in parts of the press on February 1st, 2020. In that release it is stated that the ERC “…condemned what is called the unacceptable conduct” over the past few days of purported supporters of political parties contesting the upcoming March 2nd General and Regional elections…”

Here, as has happened so often in the past, the PNCR/APNU supporters have been engaged in hostilities at public meetings of the PPP/C in various parts of the country. The PNCR/APNU/AFC supporters have also been engaged in pulling down and destroying flags of the PPP/C in many places as well. Only the PNCR/APNU supporters are engaged in these activities.

Yet in the release of the ERC, blame is cast on all political parties. The ERC seems to lack the courage to say boldly that it is the PNCR/APNU supporters that are responsible for these hostilities.

Here is a Constitutional body that is failing to discharge its responsibilities to the country.

If this was an isolated case, it may not have been worthwhile to take this issue up. However, it has infected our commentators and journalists as well. Fear of calling out the PNCR for its misconduct is a pattern. Whenever they are forced to criticize their behaviour it is always generalized. They blame the victims as well.

The ERC has joined other institutions in this seemingly cowardly behaviour. This deep flaw displayed by the ERC and many news outlets is seen in almost all our important institutions.

The courts are once again taking what appears to be partisan positions whenever they deal with issues that have political consequences.

It was noticeable that two courts in Guyana ruled that Mr. Granger’s appointment of James Patterson was legal. This was at a time when people with only a smattering of legal knowledge saw that it was illegal. In fact, the Constitution was deliberately written for non-legal persons to understand it.

Without doubt Mr. Granger broke the law and disregarded our Constitution in naming Patterson to that position. It was obvious that Patterson was put there to do the bidding of the PNCR/APNU. Yet, despite what was so obvious, two of our highest courts ruled it legal.

The PPP/C had to go to the CCJ where the decision was overturned. Much time was, however, lost and who knows what harm was done to GECOM.

Another glaring biased position of the courts relates to the PPP/C 2015 Elections Petition. It was never called up for hearing and absolutely no explanation was ever given for this disregard for something so important as an Election Petition, something that is given priority in democratic societies.

When you contrast that with the Elections Petitions that were heard and decided on in Trinidad and Kenya, even though those countries held elections after ours, then you can appreciate the conclusion of bias by the courts against the opponents of the regime. Look at the difference in treatment when the regime hatched trumped up charges against PPP/C leaders. Quickly, almost with indecent haste, the matters were heard in our courts.

Added to that is the drama surrounding the No Confidence Motion of December 21, 2018.

The decision of the National Assembly was challenged on the most spurious of grounds, i.e. that 33 was not a majority of 65. In the court the Chief Justice upheld the decision of the National Assembly as legal and proper.

The PNCR/APNU appealed the case and unbelievably, two judges in the Appeal Court overturned that decision of the Chief Justice.

Again, it must be emphasised that the law is not written in such a way that makes it difficult to understand. Any person with primary education would understand it. Yet, two learned judges ruled in favour of the PNCR/APNU. The reasonable mind must question that decision and contemplate where this country is heading.

The PPP/C had to, once again, resort to the CCJ to get that decision overturned.

Even then the regime continued to act with scant regards for our constitution and our laws. The ruling of Guyana’s final court was given scant regard by an illegal regime that continued merrily along as if everything was normal. They entered into contracts for billions of dollars when, in fact, the CCJ said that the regime had to be in a caretaker mode. Billions of taxpayers’ dollars are being used for naked PNCR/APNU/AFC propaganda.

Yours faithfully,

Donald Ramotar