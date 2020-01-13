Concerning our Jubilee and Oily Campaign (#3)

For your Election Campaign consideration – the third edition of this Season’s goings-on as groups of individuals – sometimes described as “politicians” – compete robustly to be elected to govern and manage our national – and personal – affairs for five years.

The levity should make you laugh. But you’ll decide what’s serious, what’s frivolous. Here goes.

*******

Goat-bites – and dead-meat

Two or three elections ago when PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee was asked whether he was considering a PPP presidential run, he replied with a Guyanese creole expression. Said he: “Why not? Goat en bite me”.

He meant that there was nothing to prevent him from seeking his party’s nomination as no ill-will or bad-luck “goat” – no impediment – was preventing him from putting himself up for consideration. One lady, obviously not a Rohee fan, later remarked that the goats, any goat, which did not bite Comrade Clement was a real fortunate animal.

That goat apparently took along his goat-comrades to a PPP Berbice meeting recently. But not seeing many humans, including Comrade Clement, the goat led his friends away from the “meeting”. All captured repeatedly on Facebook (by you know who.)

Remember that Khemraj “Prakash” Ramjattan had declared once that if ever his AFC should join the PNC that smaller party would become “dead-meat”? Well ambitious imperatives did cause an eventual Coalition with the powerful PNC, also known as APNU. The dead-meat group has been alive with positions, status and earnings. Another agreement to continue has been signed. Dead-meat therefore vanquishes goat-bite.

*********

Frankie’s and Farook’s flags

The Afro/Indo buddies’ plan worked! All the contesting parties engaged/contracted the two flagmen/entrepreneurs to provide their Campaign flags at this time. Secret sponsor-donors funded the parties who paid the fellows. Guess how much one flag cost. Little new parties pay half-price.

*******

Crowds and voters

The point is being made! Hundreds of the dancing attendees at political meetings and rallies can’t vote. Why? They are not yet 18-plus!

********

Brigadiers, other ranks….

“Out of the dark came Brigadier Mark,

The PPP give thanks, they were afraid

of the army’s other ranks

Expect too a few ole police to join up

Expecting blessings from the Cup.

Meanwhile Brigadier David’s ranks are on a roll

With a PNC/APNU flag on every pole

By now we should know all the contenders

Large, small, even pretenders”.

***********

“C” is for children

The grandchildren of a few party leaders were introduced to a word game – the power of “C”. Between nine and twelve years of age, they had to list words beginning with the letter “C”.

The better-off grandchildren of the PPP, LPJ, ANUG, CG and CI were a bit show-offish. They wrote down dozens of “C”-words. (Including child, Christmas, Chanderpaul, commissioner, campaign, Cheddi, cup, commerce, crime, comrade and cook-up – dozens, dozens of “C’s”.

A poor PNC ten-year-old was challenged to submit a few “C’s”. He came up with only 4: Congress (Place), Cuffy and coalition continuing!

Until…