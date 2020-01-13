Nagamootoo to lead delegation to UN for G77 chairmanship handover

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo will this week lead a delegation, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Karen Cummings, to the United Nations Headquarters in New York for the official handover ceremony for the Chairmanship of the Group of 77 (G77), which Guyana is assuming.

The ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, will see the Prime Minister deliver remarks and along with Cummings hold bilateral meetings with a number of Member States and other countries.

Guyana will accept the Chairmanship from Palestine.