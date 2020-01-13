President sympathises on passing of `Bud’ lee

President David Granger yesterday said that he is saddened at the death of Dr. Wallace Irving `Bud’ Lee, AA, CCH. He was a Director and Surgeon at the Woodlands Hospital Limited.

A statement from the Ministry of the Presidency said that Dr. Lee was an outstanding Guyanese and professional in his field. It is for this reason he was awarded the Golden Arrowhead of Achievement and, later, the Cacique Crown of Honour for his exemplary service.

President Granger expressed sympathy to his family, the management and staff of the Woodlands Hospital and other relatives and friends.