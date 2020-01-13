Trinidad taxi driver murdered

(Trinidad Express) Two more men were shot and killed during separate shooting incidents in Arouca and Aranguez.

Their killings, together with that of taxi driver Brian Hackette, who was also shot dead in San Fernando on Saturday night, have taken the murder toll to 14 for the first 12 days of the new year.

The two victims have since been identified as Tracey “Ratty” Ottley, a fruit and vegetable vendor, and Hassan Mansano.

Details surrounding Ottley’s death were uncertain but investigators said he was shot and killed on Saturday night, at Windy Hill, Arouca.

His killers escaped.

In the other incident, officers said on Friday night, Mansano, who lived in El Socorro, was liming at a bar in the Aranguez area when he was shot.

After being hit, Mansano ran from the scene but collapsed along Boundary Road and died. Police said they were relying on CCTV footage to assist in identifying his killer.