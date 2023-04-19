Pharmacy owner shot dead in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) An Aranguez businessman was shot dead by bandits in a robbery on Tuesday night.

Cheval Ramjattan, 42, was at his business place, Pills and Potions Pharmacy, when the men entered as he prepared to close at 9pm.

The pharmacy is located at the corner of Henry Street and Aranguez Main Road.

Ramjattan was shot multiple times about the body. He was pronounced dead at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

In an immediate response, Pundit Satyanand Maharaj, spiritual head of the Satya Anand Ashram Aranguez, said the community was under siege and called on the police to take their role in society seriously.

Maharaj said he had met Ramjattan for the first time on Saturday.

“We spoke at length about our community of Aranguez and the high crime rate, we spoke about his life his children his ex wife and the present one. He poured his life savings into his Pharmacy Potions and Pills, if you read Harry Potter you would know where the name came from,” he said.

Maharaj questioned whether the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service was simply a source of revenue for the government.

“Take for instance Saturday 15th April 2023 at 2 am Police were out in numbers with some device catching speeding drivers on the East bound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, they were hiding under just after the Aranguez Bridge. Who exactly are they protecting when an entire community is hiding indoors as soon as they get home and The Police have become a revenue stream for the Government! How much more must we take?”