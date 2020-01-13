Political leaders must ensure that temperance and responsibility prevail

Dear Editor,

I refer to the front page headline in the Sunday Stabroek of January 12th titled, “Western envoys call for peaceful, mature elections campaign -PNCR condemns Jagdeo, PPP ‘activists’ on president’s health.” Talk about a glaring contradiction between the well-timed and well-received exhortation of foreigners and the ugly reality of that subhead, which is so indicative of the vulgar degradation of civility in political and social discourse in this society at these times. It is there in full colour for all to read and see.

How low can we get? I think there is no bottom to the political gutter that runs through the length and breadth of this country, that makes monsters of some of us, which brings out the absolute worst in so many. Today, we find it comforting and satisfying to attack a man’s-a leader’s-health. Tomorrow we will derive great pleasure to condemn his or her sexual orientation and his partner; and the next day it would be gratifying to scorn the colour of his skin, maybe even his impoverished state, his want and hunger. What kind of people are we, that nothing matters to us, but the barbarousness and swinishness that pervades? Surely, there can be some limit, some line that we will not cross, some element of our existence that we will hold as sacrosanct, and not even approach. The problem to my great alarm is that we have no such limit: not in mind, not to be practiced, and not with any regard for our own standing. I suppose it is the reality of no holds barred, and any depravity during elections

I say this, because in the nasty, brutish political and social universe that is elections Guyana, we tactically and calculatedly observe no limits. Truly, when we descend to these depths, when we cannot have the discipline to manage ourselves, or the keen interest to rise to the occasion, or the restraint that speaks to decency and dignity, then we might as swallow the ballot boxes, and drink the oil to our fill, since nothing has any meaning to us, other than those two destructive essences that dominate local existence. It is on occasions like these that I am ready to disown my treasured Guyanese birthright, to distance from the overwhelming tawdriness.

Every time I think that we can’t go lower, we do, and it is not just for the questionable objective of a well-thought out election strategy. For when a man’s public physical condition is considered fair game, then what is next? More pointedly, I do not believe that any political group that actually possesses any wisdom could believe that it may gain some advantage, some benefit, from such actions. I wonder where we will end up between now and March 2nd, and thereafter. Because already, there have been reports of unacceptable conduct in Laing Avenue and Sophia by PNCR supporters on the one hand; and, on the other, there is this now vile and sickening development relative to the president’s health by PPP followers.

The leaders from both sides, and all participating in the anticipated torrid elections contest, should-must-demand of, and then set the standard, in language, in comportment, and in practice for their people to follow. I understand that it is not the way that politics has ever been-or currently is-in this country. Still, I am concerned enough to insist that we do not let the bottom of the bucket be blown away, because some are unheeding, and leaders and groups do not care.

All that this does is emphasize, embed, and extend the racial rancor, the social toxins, and the individual stupidities for another five years. Nothing positive is gained; no constructive interest is served; no environmental ambience is achieved. I don’t think that this is what we want, because then it would be more than winning or losing elections. It would be about deterioration to the simmer of the savaging, to the point of no return.

For all these reasons, I caution that temperance and responsibility must prevail. There ought to be no discussion on this, no departure tolerated. Let us all of us-PNCR leaders, PPP leaders, civic leaders, religious leaders-be about more than bland, mitigating words and deceptively attractive postures in the public domain, while we allow and encourage, even incite, supporters to do dirty deeds behind one sinister, but transparent, cover or another. I am not fooled; the sensible in this land should not be, too. But the same cannot be said for those citizens, who need neither incentive nor hint, only the opportunity to carve out the space to deliver what can only be described as destructive.

If supporters and citizens have to be led by the hand, and things spelled out to the nth degree, as to how they must conduct themselves, then so it must be. Leaders are responsible for instilling in supporters what is unacceptable; and leaders and citizens have an obligation to manage themselves better, toe an uninterrupted civilized line, if we are going to get anywhere, other than where we are now. To be frank, I am not optimistic in the least, but I owe myself and the segment of the public that cares to share these thoughts. May saner minds take charge.

Yours faithfully,

GHK Lall