Junior Jaguars to face Montserrat next month

The Golden Jaguars U20 side will open their campaign in Group-A of the CONCACAF Men’s U20 Qualifying Championship on February 15th against Montserrat at the Estadio de Nacional de Futbol in Nicaragua.

According to a release of the qualifying fixtures, the contest will occur at 16:30hrs and will be the first match of the pool. The Guyanese will then face-off with St. Vincent and the Grenadines in their second encounter two days later at the same venue from 16:30hrs.

Following a four-day break, the Golden Jaguars will return to action against the US Virgin Islands on the 21st from 20:30hrs. In their final showdown, Guyana will battle the host nation on the 23rd at 20:30hrs.