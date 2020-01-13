Tucber Park, Young Warriors into Banks Beer two-day semis

Tucber Park and Young Warriors Cricket Clubs booked spots in the semi-final of the Berbice Cricket Board/Banks Beer first-division, two-day, third and final round yesterday.

At Bush Lot, Tucber Park earned first innings points over West Berbice after responding to West Berbice’s 185 first innings score with 242 all out. At stumps on the final day, West Berbice reached 151-6.

Tucber Park were indebted to Martin Singh who top scored with 73. His knock included eight fours and four sixes. Singh was supported by Jamal LaFleur who made 66 highlighted by three sixes and seven fours while Clifton Lindie made 32. Keyron Fraser was the pick of West Berbice’s bowlers taking 4-46.Leon Andrews (2-82) and Andrew Dutchin (2-35) were the other wicket takers.