Cops probing murder of `Foots’ in Werk-en-Rust

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Richard Fresco called `Foots’ of African descent age 43 years, unemployed of Lot 23 East La Penitence, Georgetown which occurred on Monday, January 13, 2020 about 3:40 am at Lot 65 Cross Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown between Hadfield and Leopold Street.

Enquiries revealed that the victim and an unidentified male were heard having a heated argument over money followed by loud banging on a nearby zinc fence. The victim was reportedly found lying next to the said fence. He was reportedly removed by persons unknown and placed on the eastern cross street with what appeared to be a stab wound to his upper right chest.

The body is currently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are still ongoing.