Seven Haitians fined for illegally leaving Guyana

Seven Haitian nationals, who claimed they did not know the immigration procedures, were yesterday fined by acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus after they admitted to illegally exiting from Guyana.

Rosetta Alerte, 50, Fredo Cadet, 20, Elta Etienne, 26, Miada Jean Pierre, 25, Merelli Talias, 32, Fleur Bane, 27, and Barnabie Dorsabi, 26, appeared before the acting Chief Magis-trate and pleaded guilty to individual charges that on January 8th, 2020, at Takutu, Lethem, they departed Guyana illegally without presenting themselves to an immigration officer.

After the charges were read, the police prosecutor told the court that the Haitians arrived in Guyana on January 5th, 2020, via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, and were granted a six-month long stay in the country.