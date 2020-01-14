Adventure biker in serious condition after crash

An Essequibo motorcyclist is currently hospitalised in a serious condition after he collided with a parked motor canter along the Middlesex Public Road, Essequibo Coast on Saturday night.

Injured is Rajiv Shamnarine, 31, of Adventure, Essequibo Coast.

The police in a press release yesterday said that investigations revealed that Shamnarine was proceeding north along the western carriageway of the public road on motorcycle CJ 2803.

As he was negotiating a “slight left bend” the police said Shamnarine collided with the right rear of motor canter GJJ 5453 which was parked on the said side of the road.

Shamnarine was picked up and taken to the Suddie Hospital. He is currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit. His condition is listed as serious.