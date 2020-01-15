GTT honours longstanding employees

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) recently honoured 15 of its employees for their contributions to the company over the past 25 years.

Among those recognised were Petal Burrowes, Mary Evelyn, Hugh Hartley, Donna Moses, Stephnie Robertson, Jemel Jeffrey, Debra Boodie, Bonita Halley, Petal Adams, Virgil Hazel, Kurbin Lewis, Michelle Abel-Roberts, Adrian Adams, Terrence Robertson and Andre Greene, a release from GTT said.

The telecommunications company presented the long-serving employees with plaques and gift certificates of their choice from King’s Jewellery, Courts Guyana and Singers.

GTT’s Chief Executive Officer, Justin Nedd, expressed his appreciation to the employees for their commitment to the company for 25 years. “Being the employer of choice means finding and retaining the right talent. Twenty-five years of service speaks not only to the dedication of those employed but to GTT already having hired and retained the right talent to ensure the vision and mission of the company are achieved. We are honoured to have empowered, engaged and happy employees and we look forward to building a stronger company with their continued efforts,” Nedd was quoted as saying.

The employees all shared their experiences at GTT and expressed their gratitude to the company for its “interest in employee growth and development,” while acknowledging how privileged they were to see the company’s transformation over the 25 years period.