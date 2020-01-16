Leguan dog with hook in leg finally gets relief

The dog that was walking around the compound of the Leguan hospital with a fishing hook in its right hind leg has finally gotten relief after a rehabilitation assistant mustered the courage to remove it.

Marica Mc Curius, who is attached to the hospital, said she was very sad to see the dog suffering because it had become a part of their family at the hospital.

Stabroek News had highlighted the story earlier this month after it witnessed the dog standing at the doorway crying softly and lifting the leg.