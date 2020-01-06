Vet needed on Leguan, dogs suffering from cruelty

Recently at the Leguan District Hospital, this newspaper witnessed a dog standing at the doorway crying softly and lifting its right hind leg that had a fishing hook stuck in it, only to find out later that it was done deliberately.

The leg appeared to be infected and the dog was not able to walk for too long. Thinking that the wound was fresh and that the health workers were not aware of it, this newspaper decided to ask them to help the dog by removing the hook.

It was then that we learnt that the dog’s leg was hooked since July and that there was no vet in the district to take care of it. The health workers also told us that the leg would have to be amputated.