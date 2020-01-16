Mercy Hospital employee stole TV from workplace -court hears

A youth accused of stealing a flat-screen TV from the St Joseph Mercy Hospital, where he works, was released on bail equivalent to the value of the TV when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Nineteen-year-old Gavin Bess of Lot 49 Front Line, Pattensen, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the larceny charge to him.

It is alleged that on January 6th, 2020, at Parade Street, Kingston, Georgetown, Bess stole a 32-inch Samsung flat-screen TV, valued $75,000, the property of the St Joseph Mercy Hospital.

Bess pleaded not guilty to the charge and told the court that he works at the hospital.

With no objections from the police prosecutor, Bess was granted bail in the sum of $75,000. He was also ordered to report to the Brickdam Police Station once every week until the trial is completed. He was told to return to court on February 5th.