Norton St man jailed for 18 months for stealing DJ’s laptop

A man who admitted to stealing from two persons who he claimed owed him money, including local DJ, Magnum, was sentenced to 18 months in prison yesterday.

Levi Williams, 34, of Norton Street, Georgetown, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty “with explanation” to two charges.

The first charge stated that on December 7, 2019 at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, Williams stole $15,000 from Murdock Davis. The second charge stated that on December 6, 2019 at Georgetown, he entered the dwelling home of Darrell Romeo, known as DJ Magnum, and stole a laptop along with a laptop bag.