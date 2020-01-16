Poor drainage the top complaint at city council’s Public Day

The issue of poor drainage within Georgetown dominated the list of complaints and concerns of residents when they met with Mayor Ubraj Narine, city councillors and other officers during the municipality’s inaugural Public Day on Tuesday.

The day was set aside by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to interact with members of the public and listen to their views and concerns. It started off with an interfaith service, which was attended by staff and citizens who were early to the event.

When Stabroek News visited City Hall’s compound on Tuesday, the event was well underway and despite the inclement weather, scores of citizens turned out and shared their concerns.