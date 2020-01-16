Trio remanded over Essequibo newspaper vendor’s murder

Three men have been charged with the murder of newspaper vendor Shawn Mannilall, who was fatally shot on Friday night after armed bandits invaded his Essequibo Coast home.

Carlton and Carl Carter, who are brothers, along with their friend Delhoya McKenzie, appeared yesterday before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, charged with the capital offence.

The trio was not required to plead to the murder charge which alleged that on January 10, 2020, at Queenstown, Essequibo, they murdered Shawn Mannilall known as ‘Paper Man’, during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

The magistrate remanded the men to prison and transferred the matter to the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court for January 29, 2020.

The police prosecutor told the court that the three accused attacked and murdered the newspaper vendor at his Queenstown, Essequibo home during the course of a robbery.

He said that the vendor was about to enter his home when he was attacked by the masked men who demanded money and valuables. The prosecutor said that one of the robbers shot the vendor three times during the attack. The police had said that Mannilall was shot in his chest, shoulder and the right side of his abdomen, causing him to fall after which the bandits escaped.

Mannilall was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.