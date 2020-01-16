Tullow taking writedown on Guyana oil finds after disappointing results -not expecting to drill more exploratory wells here this year

After an initial burst of excitement about its oil discoveries here, UK explorer Tullow is writing down its finds here and does not expect to drill other exploratory wells in Guyana’s waters this year.

According to Bnamericas, Tullow does not expect to drill exploratory wells in Guyana in 2020 as the junior oil explorer further reviews results of exploration wells spud across its Kanuku and Orinduik offshore licences here.

“In terms of further Guyana drilling this year, we really do need to integrate that real world data that we got from our three wells into our various models, so it is unlikely we will be drilling any Guyana wells this year,” according to chief operating officer Mark MacFarlane.