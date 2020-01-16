As far as NCN is concerned it is fair, balanced, accurate and true

Dear Editor,

As Ronald Reagan said to Jimmy Carter in a debate “There he goes again.” I will say the same to Kit Nascimento, “There he goes again”.

Kit is posturing. He is pandering to the Media, the Observers like the Carter Center and the Commonwealth, the soi-disant “International Community” and his supporters. He has absolutely no evidence to support his claims. He attacks the medium rather than the message. He does this every time he gets paid believing that once he pronounces on an issue that is it.

Kit is wrong, out of touch and is in no position to pontificate on or proffer an opinion to NCN on this particular matter.

I can speak to NCN’s news, general programming and current affairs coverage and as far as NCN is concerned it is fair, balanced, accurate and true. The reference to the one instance of coverage of the President at an event was coverage of the Head of State whether Kit likes it or not.

NCN’s TV and Radio coverage of Nomination Day on Friday January 10, 2020 was phenomenal. Even the GNBA’s Chairman was interviewed in the all-day broadcast event.

It is not for Kit to inject himself into the fray so that editorials, reports can be compiled. He has to prove his points. Writing emphatically does not prove your point or provide evidence.

He goes down his usual highbrow pompous pontificating path by making patently false statements even to the casual observer and thinks that that adds credibility to his arguments.

I repeat for emphasis NCN will be guided by its Board, what GECOM promulgates and the guidelines set out by the GNBA.

Yours faithfully,

Enrico Woolford

Chairman

NCN