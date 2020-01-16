What the SN commenters said about Mr Woolford’s drivel

Dear Editor,

I decided not to reply to the lies which were contained in a letter from Enrico Woolford captioned `I stand by the distinction I made between `Broadcasting’ and `Telecommunication Services’ published in the Stabroek News on January 14, 2020.

Instead, as a subscriber to the online Stabroek News and before someone else tells me how elitist I am let me hasten to say that it is cheaper and easier for me to read the Stabroek News online especially since I spend time in New York with my wife and children from time to time and it is most convenient to look at the news there. Anyway as a subscriber since 2000 I get to see the comments made by other subscribers who are members of the public, in fact for those who have never looked at these comments, it gives a cross-section of views which are many times very amusing and sometimes even profound. To Woolford’s drivel there were six comments. Those comments act to tell Woolford how wrong he is. Usually the comments are for and against depending on the affiliation of the particular subscriber, however the comments to his letter are all against Woolford, if I were his bosses I would certainly have a chat with him.

Martin: Shameless. Typical arrogance & insensitivity!!

Which ‘class” are you representing?? Certainly not the pauperized ‘working class’!!

Kassem_B I stand by the distinction I made between `Broadcasting’ and `Telecommunication Services’’

Then how did you get that job in the first place?

This is awee Guyana 1964-1992 all over again.

John White: What codswallop her(e) from ENRICO. Shame on him for being so unresponsive.

SAGE: What a cantankerous and ill directed missive, triggered by what was on all appearances a rational and well deserved questioning on the misuse of power!

Such emissions should not surprise anyone. It comes from the playbook of the ruling clique whose traditional response when cornered and exposed, is to vilify the exposer. As March 2nd approaches, increasingly, so will be the acts of desperation and abuse of power.

Devanand Bhagwan: In this missive, Enrico Woolford tries hard to deflect the criticism by focusing on Tony Viera. This response is more than a joke; it highlights the preposterousness of that animal called ‘NCN’.

With a response like this, I am truly hoping and praying that the Lord God will cast out wrong doers who abuse power and take pleasure in doing so.

Gokarran

I am not coming after you, Mr. Woolford. There are lots of kids in the school yard to do that. Me, I am rolling on the floor, choking with laughter at those ostentatious, square peg, round hole alliterations, simplistic and irrelevant parade of knowledge and alma mater, infantile retaliation on the person instead of the message… In between spasms I am trying to ask you to explain what is meant by, “in the Guyanese context”, and, is there a distinction in the definition or explanation of an entity, concept or principle, whether scientific, mathematical or logical, based on whether it is Guyanese context or other? Who decides if the “Guyanese context is overwhelmingly flawed or, severely biased or downright unjust? I know. Do you?

And, if it is not too taxing on you, can you explain who in Guyana determines what the Guyanese context is or should be – you, the Cabinet, two out of three High Court Judges, the man in the street?

All your superfluous bamboozlement will only butter up the stench of pseudo-academia, but will not subvert the common man on the street who has already and will again respond with overwhelming rejection of the PNC. If you have not yet seen that all people with any modicum of honesty, integrity or objectivity are jumping ship, leaving only the putrefying remnants, then you deserve your job.

And, forgive my silly wit; tell me again how is Mr. Vieira’s “pirating…monopolistic pernicious predatory position” related to this definition you are so religiously defending.

And in one comment to a previous article a subscriber asked if I had citizenship to some other country. Not only am I not a citizen of the US where I do business from time to time, I have never even applied for a green card. And I do not even currently have a visa to visit Canada or the UK.

Finally Editor, does NCN radio and TV pay copyright for the American programmes, movies and music they are playing all day and night? If not, are they not a government-owned station in a sovereign state with diplomatic ties to the US today in 2020, also pirating? People in glass houses etc, etc.

Yours faithfully,

Tony Vieira