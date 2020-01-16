Anderson’s 101 n.o. gives WI 126-run win over Scotland

Guyanese all-rounder Kevlon Anderson yesterday stroked an unbeaten century to help the West Indies beat Scotland by 126 runs at Pretoria, South Africa in their final warm up of the International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup.

After winning the toss, the Caribbean side elected to bat and posted 322 for 6 from their allotted overs before restricting Scotland to 196 in 48 overs.

Anderson catapulted West Indies over the 300-run mark with an unbeaten 101 which came in 72 balls and featured three sixes along with five fours.