BCB/Nand Persaud rolls out three-team female tournament

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has partnered with Nand Persaud and Company Limited to bowl off a three-team, female 50-over competition. According to the BCB, the tournament will be used as a basis for selection to the Berbice team for the 2020 Guyana Cricket Board Inter-County tournament.

The tournament will be played early in February in a round-robin format between Rose Hall Town Metro, West Berbice and New Amsterdam/Canje. The winner will be determined by a points system. Marketing Manager of the sponsors, Devash Persaud, expressed delight in anticipation of the staging of the tournament for the second time and stated that he has full confidence in the organizing skills of the BCB while indicating the company strongly believes in giving back to society and does so via, sports, education, community development and culture.

President of the BCB, Hilbert Foster, admitted that the county has done little towards women cricket but pledged to organize more tournaments.

He posited that one of the main challenges was that there are no solid club structures for female cricket apart from his club, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club and called on clubs to look to set up permanent female teams.

Foster thanked the sponsors for renewing their arrangement from last year and indicated that their contribution sits well with the development of the sport in the ancient county.

Players such as Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Tremayne Smartt, Shabika Gajnabi, Lafona Gilgeous, Kantana Mentore, Ashley Ramnauth, Ashmini Munisar, Marian Samaroo, Dian Prahalad, Oma Matadin, Ameera Adram, Jamie Campbell, Abigail Kishun, Kimmone Thomas and Kassie Munro are expected to take part in the tournament.