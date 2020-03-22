BCB lauds Trophy Stall U15 and female teams for winning Inter-County titles

Berbice’s Trophy Stall under-15 and its female team, received kudos from the president and executives of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) after both teams were triumphant in their respective Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).Inter-County tournaments.

The success of the under-17 team which secured the runners up Inter-County spot was also highlighted by the board.

The under-15s were unbeaten at the end of the GCB/Dave’s West Indian Imports tournament to take the top spot. Similarly, the senior ladies team copped the GCB/Superbet 50 overs title.