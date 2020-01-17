Marcia Trotz aims to position Modfin to ‘cash in’ on economic turnaround

With the widely anticipated oil & gas-powered growth in the Guyana economy having already realised evidence of efforts to step up standards in some sectors of the Guyana economy, local cosmetologist and massage therapist, Marcia Trotz, is determined that her own enterprise will not get left behind.

Modfin Salon Spa and Beauty School, which is currently in its thirty-first year, was established in 1989 by her mother, Monica, who currently resides in the United States.

Last week Marcia sat down with the Stabroek Business to share her plans to ‘raise her game’ in an effort to respond to what she anticipates is likely to be an expanded market for the range of services that the entity offers.