Four held after drug shipment intercepted on Mandela Ave

Four persons are now in custody after a truck headed to Berbice was found with marijuana and cocaine yesterday.

A release from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) yesterday said that the interception occurred in the afternoon on Mandela Avenue. Forty parcels totalling 22 kilogrammes of suspected marijuana were found along with two parcels totalling 2.74 kilogrammes of suspected cocaine.

CANU said that the drugs were found in two white salt bags which were on the truck laden with bags of fertiliser.