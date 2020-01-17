Passport output at Camp Rd office interrupted

Passport generation at the Central Passport Office at Camp Road, Georgetown has been interrupted due to the incorrect lamination reel being procured and plans are afoot to rectify the issue, Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix told Stabroek News.

Felix yesterday explained that the issue was identified earlier this week after supplies of the original lamination reel ran out.

“We had noticed that the small lamination was about to finish and an order was put in to replenish the stock. However, the supplier delivered a larger reel that can’t work on the systems we have because it doesn’t match,” the minister explained.