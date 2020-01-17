Talks between RUSAL, union still on hold

Talks between Russian bauxite company, RUSAL and the Guyana Bauxite & General Workers Union (GB&GWU) have been stalled for over two months as the Ministry of Social Protection’s Labour Department has failed to facilitate the talks.

General Secretary of the GB&GWU Lincoln Lewis yesterday told Stabroek News that they have been looking forward to the engagement between themselves and the bauxite company but to date there has been no communication from the Labour Department on a possible date.

Lewis said they have been meeting with workers, who are eager for a resolution to the issue but he also noted workers have been frustrated over the lengthy and drawn out process over talks.